Opinion: Helping our veterans keep their independence

Widowed, diagnosed with heart failure, and losing sight in my left eye due to a stroke, my doctor sent a lady to my home to see what she could do to help. During the visit she noticed the folded flag displayed in my living room, asked if my husband served in the military, and knew who I could turn to for help with homecare.

My husband enlisted in the Navy at the age of 17 and served as a radioman based in England during World War II. Due to his service in the military, I too, was entitled to assistance that would allow me to age at home.

I was directed to Veterans Care Coordination (VCC), which helped me navigate the labyrinth of government paperwork necessary to receive homecare assistance. VCC was wonderful to work with and allowed me to stay in my home next to friends who look out for me.

Without the assistance I received from VCC and the work they did to help me secure a caregiver I would have lost my independence. I hope other veterans and their families explore all of the options they have for homecare, which could allow them to age at home where they are most comfortable and close to families and friends.