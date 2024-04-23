 Press "Enter" to skip to content

TWMP Midweek Update – April 23, 2024

By The Missouri Times on April 23, 2024

Watch as Scott Faughn gives his second Midweek Update of the week. Scott is joined by featured guest Rep. Alex Riley. Scott and Riley discuss upcoming elections, the future of HRCC and House leadership.

