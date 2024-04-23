Watch as Scott Faughn gives his second Midweek Update of the week. Scott is joined by featured guest Rep. Alex Riley. Scott and Riley discuss upcoming elections, the future of HRCC and House leadership.
TWMP Midweek Update – April 23, 2024
