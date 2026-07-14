Today, Andrew Jones, Republican candidate for Missouri’s 1st Congressional District and longtime St. Louis businessman, announced his endorsement of Vernon Norman for Missouri State Senate District 14.

“I am proud to endorse Vernon Norman for State Senate,” said Andrew Jones. “Vernon brings real-world experience in finance and real estate, a commitment to strengthening families and neighborhoods, and the common-sense leadership our region desperately needs in Jefferson City. Together, we can deliver results on public safety, economic growth, and opportunity for the people of North St. Louis County.”

The endorsement, announced on June 24, highlights a shared vision for conservative, community-focused governance. Both candidates emphasize putting families first, supporting law enforcement, improving education outcomes, and fostering job creation in the St. Louis metropolitan area.

“Vernon Norman is a dedicated husband, father, Christian, and servant leader who has invested in revitalizing North St. Louis County neighborhoods,” Jones added. “His fresh perspective and proven track record make him the right choice to fight for our values in the State Senate.”

Norman expressed gratitude for the support: “I am honored to receive the endorsement of Andrew Jones, a persistent advocate for change who has consistently stood up for our community. Andrew’s experience as a successful businessman and his dedication to public safety and economic development, and infrastructure align perfectly with my priorities. Together, we will work to build stronger families, better schools, safer neighborhoods, and more jobs across Missouri.”

Norman, raised by educators and with a background in finance and real estate, has focused his campaign on delivering accountability in education, fiscal responsibility, workforce development, and infrastructure investment, while serving as a voice for families in District 14.

Andrew Jones, a successful St. Louis businessman and current Republican candidate for Missouri’s 1st Congressional District, previously ran for St. Louis City Mayor. He is known for his focus on economic development, infrastructure, community safety, and delivering practical solutions for residents.

Both candidates are on the ballot for the August 4, 2026 Republican primary. With early voting underway, Norman and Jones urged voters in the district to make their voices heard.

For more information on Vernon Norman’s campaign, visit www.normanformissouri.com. For Andrew Jones’ campaign, follow his public updates.