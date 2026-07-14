Claims and counter claims have been flying in an increasingly nasty 28th district senate race. Rep. Brad Pollitt is running against Dr. Sam Alexander in a race to replace term limited Senator Sandy Crawford in Benton, Cedar, Dallas, Henry, Hickory, Pettis, Polk, St. Clair, and Vernon counties.

The race has become increasingly contentious with PACs supporting both candidates sending mailers attacking each candidate and a barrage of Facebook post trading fire.

One mailer that has become the focus of a heated online debate was a mailing sent by Rocker P Brand PAC claiming that Alexander failed to pay his property taxes on time. The mailing claims that Alexander paid his taxes late in 2022 and 522 days late in 2021.

Alexander responded with a Facebook post attacking Pollitt’s record and denying the allegations with a comment from the Cedar County Collector Lisa Nelson:

“I received a flyer in the mail regarding Sam Alexander. I wanted to make it well known that Sam Alexander has never been delinquent on paying his taxes. The information on that flyer is incorrect. If anyone has any questions please contact the Cedar County Collector’s Office.”

This brought a wave of criticism from Alexander supporters, but after contacting the Cedar County Collector’s office it appears the claims have validity. Alexander’s 2021 tax bill lists 24 personal property items including an airplane, a Harley Davidson motorcycle, three tractors, an Audi and several other cars and SUVs. His tax bill was paid on June 6th, 2023 with a penalty. His 2022 tax bill contained 28 personal property items and was also settled on June 6th 2023 with a $7.97 penalty.

However, the County Collector says the error was from a failure to add a vehicle. “Dr. Sam Alexander’s bills have always been paid in December of the year they were due”, said Nelson. “There was a vehicle that was left off his assessment that he realized when he went to get tags. He came in and we added that vehicle on and he received late penalties for that vehicle.”

Scott Faughn is the Publisher of The Missouri Times, the Jefferson City News Tribune, the Fulton Sun, and the California Democrat as well as the host of This Week in Missouri Politics.