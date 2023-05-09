Press Release: Former Republican Speaker Pro Tem Carl Bearden: “Senate Republicans should filibuster conference committee report on HJR 43”

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – On Tuesday after the Missouri House approved HJR 43, Republican former Speaker Pro Tem of the Missouri House Carl Bearden reaffirmed conservative activists’ commitment to defending Missouri’s 116-year-old initiative process. Bearden called on Senate Republicans to filibuster.

“The initiative process is a power and freedom that We the People have reserved to ourselves as a check on and to be independent of the General Assembly. HJR 43 directly infringes upon the Constitutional freedoms of Missouri citizens. It is not a conservative policy.

“Republicans in the Senate should stand up for conservative values and filibuster the motion to accept the conference committee’s report on HJR 43. Don’t wait until the substitute is brought up after the report is approved—block this government power grab now and forever.”

###

About Conservatives Against Corruption

CAC is a coalition of conservative Missouri leaders working to protect our 116-year-old Missouri tradition and sacred Constitutional freedom of the citizen initiative petition process. We have used this to keep taxes low and protect the will of the people. Ballot initiatives are the only recourse we have when politicians fail to address the issues that matter to us and it must be protected if we ever want to root out corruption. Read more about our coalition’s work to protect the initiative process at https://www.conservativesagainstcorruption.org/homebip.

About Show Me Integrity

Show Me Integrity’s conservative and Republican board members are part of the Conservatives Against Corruption coalition. Show Me Integrity is a cross-partisan Missouri reform organization supporting Lincoln’s vision of an accountable government of, by, and for the people. Learn more at ShowMeIntegrity.org.