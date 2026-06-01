PARKVILLE, MO – Local business owner Jerry Hickey has launched his bid for Missouri House District 12 in Platte County. At his campaign kick-off last week, the first-time candidate enjoyed attendance by many supporters and neighboring state legislators. Aiming to replace outgoing Rep. Mike Jones, Hickey hopes to keep the focus on commonsense solutions, which includes creating jobs, growing the local economy, and keeping life affordable for hardworking families.

“I never envisioned myself running for political office,” stated Hickey, “but, I was asked to consider running. Even though it is a significant commitment, it seems like the right thing to do. There’s a lot of negativity and polarization in our nation right now. I want our community to be represented by someone who represents local values and will bridge the divide to deliver real results for Platte County.”

Jerry and his wife, Jill, raised their four children in Parkville as they also built a small business within the district. He remains heavily involved in the local community. As chairman of the North Kansas City Business Council, co-chair of the Northland Education & Business alliance, and a member of the Platte County Workforce Development Taskforce, Jerry works every day to promote local businesses and foster the next generation towards success.

“At the end of the day, we all want what’s best for our kids and grandkids. We want our community to be a safe place they can afford to stay, build their own families, and be proud to call home. We must invest in sustainable economic opportunities so that future generations can continue to enjoy the American Dream right here in the Northland.”

Outlined as Hickey’s core priorities are upholding personal freedoms, respecting the taxpayer, empowering hardworking families, equipping students for the modern workforce, and standing with first responders and veterans. Hickey has highlighted “commonsense values” as the cornerstone of his campaign.

“I am excited to hear what issues matter most to voters. Too many politicians focus on what they want to say, or what sounds good, but I believe being a leader means being a listener. I want to take the concerns people have to the state capitol, not parade my own agendas or those of special interests. I am first and foremost a supporter of common sense; I’m not interested in extreme partisan rhetoric that sows division. If something doesn’t pass the ‘commonsense test,’ we probably shouldn’t be discussing it, and most certainly shouldn’t be spending taxpayer money on it. We need a representative that will be a genuine voice for all of us, not just the well-connected, political insiders, or those with loudest megaphones.”

Missouri House District 12 includes Parkville, Riverside, Platte Woods, Houston Lake, Northmoor and a portion of Kansas City’s northern boundary. Jerry Hickey will appear on November’s General Election ballot.