Press Release: Mirhad Hasanovic Gains Major Primary Momentum with Slate of Key Conservative Endorsements

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO — Mirhad Hasanovic, Republican candidate for state representative in St. Louis County’s 92nd house district, today announced a significant wave of endorsements from prominent conservative leaders across Missouri. This coalition of state senators and representatives signals a unified front behind Hasanovic’s platform of constitutional liberties, fiscal responsibility, and support for hardworking Missourians.

The list of endorsements includes a heavy-hitting roster of current and former members of the Missouri General Assembly:

Senator Adam Schnelting (23)

Speaker Pro Tem Chad Perkins (40)

Rep. Philip Oehlerking (100)

Rep. Rich West (102)

Rep. Travis Wilson (106)

Rep. Mark Matthiesen (107)

Rep. Christopher Warwick (128)

Rep. Darin Chappell (137)

Former Rep. Bryan Spencer (63)

“I am deeply honored to have the trust and support of these principled leaders who are fighting for Missouri families,” said Hasanovic. “Their endorsements are a testament to our shared vision for a safer, more prosperous St. Louis County. In the state capitol, I look forward to working alongside them to protect our constitutional freedoms and ensure our government remains accountable to We the People.”

The endorsing legislators cited Hasanovic’s commitment to commonsense conservative values and his refreshing, energetic approach to addressing the specific needs of St. Louis County residents as primary reasons for their support.

This influx of support positions Hasanovic as the leading voice in the race, backed by a proven network of Missouri’s legislative veterans.

About Mirhad Hasanovic: Mirhad Hasanovic is a dedicated community leader running for the Missouri House of Representatives. His campaign focuses on upholding constitutional freedoms, fighting for lower taxes, ensuring safer communities, and fostering an economic environment that supports families and local businesses in St. Louis County. He will appear on the Republican Primary ballot in August.