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This Week in Missouri Politics – April 12, 2026

By Missouri Times Editorial Board on April 12, 2026

Scott Faughn is joined by Chuck Hatfield and Marc Ellinger. On the panel, Jake Kroesen is joined by State Rep. David Casteel.

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