Scott Faughn is joined by Chuck Hatfield and Marc Ellinger. On the panel, Jake Kroesen is joined by State Rep. David Casteel.
This Week in Missouri Politics – April 12, 2026
More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
- Opinon: Trust American Farmers. Keep American Crop Protection Tools on the Market.
- Audit Alleges Arnold Officials Misused TDD Funds, Sidestepped Transparency
- Kehoe Signs Trio of Bills Targeting Crime, Family Law, and Child Protection
- This Week in Missouri Politics – April 5, 2026
- Demand Reform Legislation Gains Momentum in Missouri as Lawmakers Target Lawsuit Abuse
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
- Kehoe Signs Trio of Bills Targeting Crime, Family Law, and Child Protection
- This Week in Missouri Politics – April 5, 2026
- Demand Reform Legislation Gains Momentum in Missouri as Lawmakers Target Lawsuit Abuse
- Press Release: Republican Shane Kampeter Launches Campaign for State Representative, Pledges Common Sense Conservative Leadership for District 60Press Release: Republican Shane Kampeter Launches Campaign for State Representative, Pledges Common Sense Conservative Leadership for District 60
- Press Release: Rep. Mike Jones Announces Campaign for Missouri Senate in Platte and Buchanan CountiesPress Release: Rep. Mike Jones Announces Campaign for Missouri Senate in Platte and Buchanan Counties
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
- Opinon: Trust American Farmers. Keep American Crop Protection Tools on the Market.
- Audit Alleges Arnold Officials Misused TDD Funds, Sidestepped Transparency
- Kehoe Signs Trio of Bills Targeting Crime, Family Law, and Child Protection
- This Week in Missouri Politics – April 5, 2026
- Demand Reform Legislation Gains Momentum in Missouri as Lawmakers Target Lawsuit Abuse
More from TWMPMore posts in TWMP »