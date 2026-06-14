Scott Faughn is joined by lawyer Marc Ellinger, political strategist Chelsea Rodriguez, Representative Rudy Veit and former Speaker Rod Jetton
2026-06-14
Scott Faughn is joined by lawyer Marc Ellinger, political strategist Chelsea Rodriguez, Representative Rudy Veit and former Speaker Rod Jetton
The affordability crisis hitting Missouri households isn’t an accident. It’s a business model.
Scott Faughn is joined by lawyer Marc Ellinger, political strategist Chelsea Rodriguez, Representative Rudy Veit and former Speaker Rod Jetton
Government affairs firm HBS announced
The Missouri State Treasurer’s Office
Mike Kehoe: Governor Kehoe emerged
#1 Senator Stephen Webber Cash
#1 FBI Deputy Director Andrew
The Supreme Court of Missouri
The Missouri Supreme Court on
In a separate but related
A Cole County Circuit Court
LEE’S SUMMIT, MO — Today, State Representative and House Speaker Dr. Jon Patterson announced a powerful wave
U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt added
The primary field in the newly created CD5 was a little slow to develop, but most of the court battles are over and the newly drawn more Republican friendly district will most likely be the district this race is fought in.
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