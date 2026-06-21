Scott Faughn is joined by Missouri Right to Life Executive Director Susan Klein. Later, Scott is joined remotely by Senator Nick Schroer.
2026-06-21
Scott Faughn is joined by Missouri Right to Life Executive Director Susan Klein. Later, Scott is joined remotely by Senator Nick Schroer.
Scott Faughn is joined by Missouri Right to Life Executive Director Susan Klein. Later, Scott is joined remotely by Senator Nick Schroer.
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