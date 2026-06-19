A Jackson County judge on Thursday struck down numerous Missouri abortion regulations, ruling that the laws conflict with the reproductive rights protections established by Amendment 3.

In a 20-page order following a 10-day bench trial, Circuit Judge Jerri Zhang invalidated a range of abortion restrictions, including Missouri’s abortion ban, gestational limits, abortion facility licensing requirements, physician admitting privilege requirements, medication abortion complication plan mandates, pathology requirements, reporting requirements, waiting periods and restrictions on the use of telemedicine for medication abortions.

The lawsuit was filed by Planned Parenthood Great Plains and Planned Parenthood Great Rivers-Missouri, which challenged approximately 40 statutes and regulations enacted before Missouri voters approved Amendment 3 in November 2024.

Amendment 3 added a right to reproductive freedom to the Missouri Constitution and established that government restrictions on reproductive health care are presumed invalid unless the state demonstrates they further a compelling governmental interest through the least restrictive means.

In her ruling, Zhang found that several challenged statutes and regulations conflict with the constitutional protections established by Amendment 3.

The court upheld some provisions challenged by abortion providers, including requirements for in-person appointments before medication abortions and the state’s physician-only requirement for performing abortions. The judge also allowed portions of Missouri’s post-viability regulations to remain in effect.

The order grants declaratory and injunctive relief, preventing the state from enforcing the invalidated statutes while the case moves through the appeals process. The court noted the litigation is likely to continue before the Missouri Supreme Court.

Gov. Mike Kehoe said in a statement that he disagrees with the ruling and supports an appeal.

“Yesterday’s ruling in Jackson County is disappointing, dangerous, and puts the safety of Missouri women in jeopardy,” Kehoe said.

Kehoe said the decision removes regulations governing abortion providers and clinics and urged voters to support Amendment 3 on the November ballot.

Attorney General Catherine Hanaway also announced plans to appeal the ruling to the Missouri Supreme Court.

“My heart is broken by today’s ruling,” Hanaway said. “This is exactly the Pandora’s box we warned of, and the women of Missouri will pay the price.”

Hanaway said the ruling affects requirements related to complication plans, insurance coverage and state inspections of abortion facilities. She also argued the decision changes how post-viability abortion restrictions may be enforced under Amendment 3.

Much of the language at the center of Thursday’s ruling has been the subject of legal and political debate since the ballot summary for Amendment 3 was rewritten by Cole County Circuit Judge Stephan “Cotton” Walker in 2024.

The decision marks the latest development in Missouri’s ongoing legal and political debate over abortion policy.

The state’s appeal is expected to move quickly, with the Missouri Supreme Court likely to determine which abortion regulations remain enforceable under the state’s revised constitutional framework.