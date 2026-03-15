Missouri Times Editor Jake Kroesen is joined by State Senator Travis Fitzwater. On the panel Jake is joined by State Representatives Stephanie Hein, Emily Weber, Josh Hurlbert and Scott Miller.
This Week in Missouri Politics – March 15, 2026
More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
- Judge Rejects Compactness Challenge to Missouri’s 2025 Congressional Map
- Press Release: House Budget Committee Approves Cuts to Child Care, Impacting Children with Disabilities, Children in Foster CarePress Release: House Budget Committee Approves Cuts to Child Care, Impacting Children with Disabilities, Children in Foster Care
- Opinion: Missouri High School Sports Are at a Crossroads — Let’s Get This Right
- House Takes Up Autonomous Vehicle Legislation
- Press Release: Missouri Valor Alliance Launches Statewide to Champion Public Safety and Veterans CommunitiesPress Release: Missouri Valor Alliance Launches Statewide to Champion Public Safety and Veterans Communities
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
- Judge Rejects Compactness Challenge to Missouri’s 2025 Congressional Map
- House Takes Up Autonomous Vehicle Legislation
- Press Release: Missouri Valor Alliance Launches Statewide to Champion Public Safety and Veterans CommunitiesPress Release: Missouri Valor Alliance Launches Statewide to Champion Public Safety and Veterans Communities
- Opinion: Missouri High School Sports Are at a Crossroads — Let’s Get This Right
- Q&A: Fogle on the Budget, Taxes, Child Care and Missouri’s Future
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
- Judge Rejects Compactness Challenge to Missouri’s 2025 Congressional Map
- Press Release: House Budget Committee Approves Cuts to Child Care, Impacting Children with Disabilities, Children in Foster CarePress Release: House Budget Committee Approves Cuts to Child Care, Impacting Children with Disabilities, Children in Foster Care
- Opinion: Missouri High School Sports Are at a Crossroads — Let’s Get This Right
- House Takes Up Autonomous Vehicle Legislation
- Press Release: Missouri Valor Alliance Launches Statewide to Champion Public Safety and Veterans CommunitiesPress Release: Missouri Valor Alliance Launches Statewide to Champion Public Safety and Veterans Communities
More from TWMPMore posts in TWMP »