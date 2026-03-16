Opinion: Fighting for Farmers During Tough Times

The Missouri Soybean Association (MSA) supports and appreciates legislative and executive branch leaders who are examining how to address rising input costs. Transparency in input pricing is critical so policymakers and farmers can work together to address challenges at the farm gate. Make no mistake, the cost of agricultural inputs is an issue that must be addressed without delay.

The MSA’s staff and farmer board of directors understand the financial pressure farmers are experiencing across the countryside. Recent conflict in the Middle East has been quoted as the primary contributor to sharp increases in fertilizer prices, though concerns about input costs have been building for several years.

As farmers enter the spring planting season, increases in fuel and fertilizer prices quickly cut into farm margins before a single seed is planted. After several difficult years, soybean farmers are looking for ways to remain financially solvent. At the same time, questions remain about how prices for critical inputs are determined and about the level of concentration within the fertilizer market.

MSA is calling on leaders in Washington D.C. to take these concerns seriously and appreciates those asking difficult questions. We need to support our domestic and international producers of critical agricultural inputs, but we also need transparency within and solutions to the growing crisis. MSA continues to address other issues affecting farmers and their ability to operate.

Maintaining access to weed-control technologies remains a top priority. Litigation threatening the availability and affordability of these tools is a growing concern. MSA is addressing the issue by filing amicus briefs with the U.S. Supreme Court and advocating for legislative clarification at both the state and federal levels.

Expanding domestic demand for soybeans also remains a priority. Policies that encourage rural investment and support rural economies are essential. The association believes policymakers in D.C. must recognize that growing consumption of domestically produced fuels made from domestically sourced agricultural feedstock is a clear choice in favor of national security and farmer profitability, particularly in light of ongoing conflict involving Iran.

Farmers are facing challenging conditions. MSA recognizes these challenges and remains committed to working on solutions that support farmers and rural communities.