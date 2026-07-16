RAYMORE, MO (July 16, 2026) — Congressman Mark Alford (R-MO) today announced the revival of his popular podcast, Gettin’ Comfortable with Mark Alford, with a compelling new 2026 episode exploring the timely topic of “church and state.” The premiere features special guest Pastor Malachi O’Brien and was recorded live with a studio audience at campaign headquarters in Raymore, Missouri.

A podcast where real conversations happen, Gettin’ Comfortable with Mark Alford creates a welcoming space for honest, in-depth dialogue at the intersection of modern politics, culture, and faith. Through sit-down interviews with influential voices shaping America’s future, the show tackles everything from culture wars and constitutional debates to grassroots movements and national leadership. Congressman Alford delivers strong conservative perspectives and thoughtful discussions that challenge mainstream narratives while sparking meaningful reflection for the next generation committed to Making America Great Again.

Drawing inspiration from Missouri’s own Congressman Jerry Litton and his groundbreaking 1970s television program Dialogue with Litton — which brought prominent national figures to Missouri for open, unrehearsed town-hall style conversations with everyday citizens — Alford’s podcast continues that tradition of accessible, candid engagement between leaders and the public.

The series features live audience recordings and one-on-one conversations with some of the biggest voices in politics, faith, and culture. It dives deep into the issues that matter most — because rhetoric has consequences, and the conversations we avoid today will define the direction of tomorrow.

“If you’re ready for bold ideas, respectful debate, and unfiltered truth, pull up a chair and get comfortable,” said Congressman Alford.

The premiere episode with Pastor Malachi O’Brien is set for release later this week.

Future episodes will be recorded regularly from Raymore with a live audience and will include political and thought leaders from Washington, D.C., and the region, including Cabinet Secretaries and House Republican leadership. The podcast’s theme song, “Comfortable” was composed by KC rapper and friend, Tech N9ne.

For more information, episode releases, and updates, visit Mark Alford’s account on X at @markalfordkc.

You can find “Gettin’ Comfortable…” wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.

About Congressman Mark Alford:

Mark Alford represents Missouri’s 4th Congressional District. A veteran broadcaster with over 35 years in media, he brings his storytelling expertise and commitment to conservative values to Capitol Hill while staying deeply connected to the people of western and central Missouri.