Missouri is the Show-Me State, and right now, families are showing up to the grocery store, the gas pump, and the landlord’s office with less purchasing power than they used to have. Families are looking everywhere to save a few extra dollars, and policymakers should be looking for common-sense ways to help make that possible.

Doing so begins with the simple concept that more competition means better choices and lower costs. Missourians understand this better than anyone. If a dealership offers a better price to service your car, it should be your choice to schedule that appointment. If there are cheaper coffee pods for your machine, you should be able to purchase them, regardless of the brand. Competition works because businesses must earn Americans’ loyalty through better prices and superior quality.

This principle should apply to all services families rely on every day, including their wireless plans. That is why Sen. Eric Schmitt deserves credit for pushing forward a practical affordability solution that would give consumers more freedom, increase competition, and help Missourians from St. Louis to Kansas City and everywhere in between to find better deals that work for their wallets.

Today, many Americans who want to change wireless providers run into unnecessary roadblocks because their phone is locked to a specific carrier. Consumers are made to jump through hoops, wait endlessly on hold, or comb through fine print that ultimately prevents busy and hardworking families from switching providers to save money.

Sen. Schmitt and several of his Republican colleagues are fighting to end this by proposing that the FCC require automatic cellphone unlocking after 180 days.

This uniform rule would not mean any new government programs or spending. It is simply about removing artificial barriers that limit competition. This is especially important in states like Missouri, where rural communities like Hermann and West Plains already have fewer reliable wireless options and need better prices and stronger coverage.

Unlocked phones would also provide new competitors a fair chance. Emerging mobile providers like the conservative carrier Patriot Mobile and satellite-based providers like Starlink should be permitted to win over consumers through better prices and better service, alongside those who simply want to switch.

Momentum behind this reform continues to grow. SpaceX , which owns Starlink, recently joined rural providers in supporting a uniform 180-day automatic unlocking rule. The reason is clear: it’s your phone, and you should retain the freedom to choose which wireless network you use.

Sen. Schmitt’s leadership reflects the kind of approach we need more of in Washington. We have seen the Trump administration prioritize lowering everyday costs for Americans through programs like TrumpRx . Expanding consumer choice in the wireless market is yet another opportunity to deliver meaningful savings.

At a time when households are already stretched thin, policymakers should be looking at commonsense ways to lower costs. Missourians know businesses should compete by offering better prices, stronger products, and more value, not by making it harder for consumers to choose another, better option.

Sen. Schmitt understands that affordability results from giving families more control over their own decisions. The Missouri delegation should look at his idea, and the Trump administration should seize on this excellent opportunity. Unlocking phones is a simple step that would do exactly that – more choices, more competition, and more savings for American families.