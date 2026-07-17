U.S. Rep. Mark Alford is reviving his podcast, “Gettin’ Comfortable with Mark Alford,” with a new format featuring live audience recordings and long-form conversations on politics, culture and faith.

The relaunched podcast premieres this week with an episode exploring the topic of church and state featuring Pastor Malachi O’Brien. The episode was recorded before a live audience at Alford’s campaign headquarters in Raymore.

Alford said the podcast is designed to provide a forum for in-depth conversations with political, cultural and faith leaders on issues ranging from constitutional debates and culture wars to grassroots movements and national leadership.

“This relaunch of “Gettin’ Comfortable with Mark Alford” is about raising the volume on conversations that matter and bringing them directly to the people. We’re taking real, unfiltered dialogue out of Washington, D.C. and into the heartland, live, unscripted, and face-to-face with some of Washington’s major voices. If you’re ready to hear what others won’t say and be part of the conversation shaping America’s future, pull up a chair and get comfortable,” said Mark Alford

The format draws inspiration from former Missouri Congressman Jerry Litton’s groundbreaking 1970s television program, Dialogue with Litton, which brought prominent national figures to Missouri for unscripted town hall-style discussions with everyday citizens.

The series will continue to be recorded before a live audience in Raymore and feature one-on-one interviews with national political and thought leaders. Future guests are expected to include House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Rep. Brandon Gill, Sen. Markwayne Mullin, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and other members of House Republican leadership and the Trump administration.

The podcast features an original theme song, “Comfortable,” composed by Kansas City rapper Tech N9ne.

“If you’re ready for bold ideas, respectful debate, and unfiltered truth, pull up a chair and get comfortable,” Alford said.

The podcast is available on major podcast platforms, with new episodes and updates also posted through Alford’s X account, @markalfordkc.

Jake Kroesen serves as the Editor of the Missouri Times. He hails from Independence, Missouri and enjoys all things Jackson County. A graduate of UCM, he obtained his degree in Political Science.