As political ads appear in our mailboxes, yards, and screens this Republican primary election season, there’s a lot of vocabulary that gets thrown around. Not all of it is mudslinging, mind you. A lot of it is actually very positive: “a steadfast conservative, 100% pro-life, a champion for hardworking families…” These are all things I’d want my elected officials to be.

But if all these descriptions are true for multiple candidates, how can we know which one is the best choice?

Here in Northern Missouri, we are experiencing what some may call a “champagne problem.” But, as the owner of Hicks Home Town Drive-In, I prefer to call it the “cheeseburger dilemma.” I see the cheeseburger dilemma almost daily at our restaurant as customers struggle to decide which of our delicious burgers they want to order. All of them are good; it just depends which best hits the spot.

Likewise, as conservatives, we are blessed to have solid candidates to choose from in Missouri House District 7. It can be easy to become complacent, not putting much stock into who wins this local primary for state representative.

However, just like ordering a single burger when you should’ve ordered the double bacon—you may realize the decision mattered more than you first thought.

When we really compare the candidates in the race (Clevenger and Muck), there is a stark distinction. Despite knowing and respecting these two gentlemen, it is apparent that only one is truly equipped to be a compelling and resonating voice in the state capitol: Jeremy Clevenger.

If Jeremy were a burger on my menu, he’d be the one with all the fixin’s! He’s a family man of strong faith and conviction. He cherishes our rural way of life. He is active in his community through his small business, volunteer work, and local conservative leadership.

But what ultimately sets him apart is his ability to connect with others to get things done. Jeremy can speak with the conviction and clarity that our region sorely needs to be heard in a noisy, argumentative atmosphere like the state capitol building. He can command a room and ensure our communities’ concerns are heard loud and clear in the legislative chamber.

It may seem humorous to compare a candidate to a cheeseburger, but at the end of the day, we want the same thing at the ballot box as we do at the diner: a reasonable choice that will meet our expectations and leave us content.

Jeremy Clevenger is the candidate with all the right ingredients!

Dennis Hicks is the owner and operator of Hicks Home Town Drive-In in Chillicothe, MO. He currently serves as the Eastern Commissioner of Livingston County.