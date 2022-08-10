Ameren Missouri requests PSC review to adjust rates next summer

Jefferson City, Mo. — Ameren Missouri recently filed a request with the Missouri Public Service Commission to adjust its electric base rates next year.

The new rates would take effect in mid-2023 to recover the cost of major upgrades for electric system reliability and resiliency for customers, according to a press release. The new rates would also go towards investments to support the transition to cleaner energy for the benefit of customers and local communities.

“The electric system upgrades Ameren Missouri has made are crucial to ensuring our customers have safe and reliable energy during the continued transition to cleaner sources of generation,” Mark Birk, chairman and president of Ameren Missouri said. “Our customers depend on us to deliver reliable service and they’re seeing fewer outages with shorter durations, delivering up to a 40% improvement in reliability on circuits with innovative technology.”

The filing made Wednesday will be reviewed by the commission and many other stakeholders over the next 11 months. If the request is approved by regulators, the rate adjustment in 2023 would cost the average residential electric customer an additional $12 a month (based on approximately 1,017 kilowatt-hours of usage per month).

Ameren Missouri’s electric rates today are higher than they were five years ago. This rate adjustment request, if approved, would reflect an average yearly increase of approximately 2.3% since 2017.

Residential rates for Ameren Missouri customers are more than 23% below national and Midwest averages, according to the latest Edison Electric Institute Typical Bills and Average Rates Report.

“Our goal is to keep rates as low as possible, while protecting long-term energy reliability and resiliency for our customers,” Warren Wood, vice president of regulatory and legislative affairs at Ameren Missouri said. “We do this by focusing on necessary and prudent system investments our customers depend on, while also reducing our operational costs wherever possible in these uncertain economic times.”

Key components of the rate review adjustment request include:

Strengthening the grid through Ameren Missouri’s Smart Energy Plan , including infrastructure upgrades bolstering reliability and resiliency, more renewable generation, installation of smart meters, and the addition of programs to stimulate economic growth for communities across the state.

, including infrastructure upgrades bolstering reliability and resiliency, more renewable generation, installation of smart meters, and the addition of programs to stimulate economic growth for communities across the state. Offering rate options that fit a range of customers. Customer benefits include the opportunity to reduce costs by using information from their smart meter to help shift the timing of their energy usage.

that fit a range of customers. Customer benefits include the opportunity to reduce costs by using information from their smart meter to help shift the timing of their energy usage. Evolving generation plans for cleaner energy and to ensure the system remains reliable and resilient for all customers.

Providing cleaner energy to the communities served through the Neighborhood Solar program by installing parking lot solar facilities in partnership with local organizations.

“We want our customers to know we are here to help them,” Birk said. “Any customers in need of assistance should contact us today for information regarding access to energy assistance grants with expanded eligibility requirements and to arrange flexible payment options. We also have energy efficiency programs and energy management tools to make it easier for customers to manage their energy use.”

For more information about the filing, visit AmerenMissouri.com/ InvestingInMissouri.