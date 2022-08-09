Press Release: St. James receives over $2 million for wastewater treatment

Editor’s Note: This is a press release sent to the Missouri Times by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources

Jefferson City, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded nearly $2.4 million in financial assistance to the city of St. James for upgrades to its wastewater treatment system. The project is estimated to total just over $2.7 million and is expected to be completed by August 2023.

Among an array of system improvements, the project will include construction of a new wet-weather screening structure, a chemical disinfection facility for wet weather flows and a comprehensive sludge pumping system. All improvements will be made on the city’s existing facility site. The project is expected to result in improved wastewater treatment system efficiency so that it can continue serving the city well into the future.

The project’s funding consists of a nearly $2.4 million loan through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund, in addition to the city’s local share of $352,017. The total project cost is estimated at just over $2.7 million. The funding provided by the department is estimated to save the city’s ratepayers approximately $733,000 in interest over the loan’s 20-year term.

“We just can’t overstate how important maintaining key infrastructure like wastewater treatment systems is to the health and wellbeing of Missourians and our communities,” said Governor Mike Parson. “We will continue doing everything we can to help communities of all sizes across the state maintain and improve their treatment systems.”

“An important part of our work is helping Missouri communities maintain and improve their aging water treatment systems,” said Dru Buntin, director of the Department of Natural Resources. “One way we do that is by offering financial assistance through programs like the Clean Water State Revolving Fund. Through this and other assistance programs, communities like St. James can improve key infrastructure, protect public health and the environment, and experience real economic benefits.”

The Clean Water State Revolving Fund finances improvements to wastewater treatment facilities, sewer collection systems rehabilitation and extensions, combined sewer overflow corrections, and security, efficiency, and conservation measures. Communities who borrow from the fund benefit from the below-market interest rate and from assistance provided throughout their project from a helpful department project manager.

The department is committed to assisting Missouri communities with water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects. Through its Financial Assistance Center, the department provides funding opportunities for qualified communities with water quality, wastewater and drinking water infrastructure needs. This project will be funded wholly or in part with monies received from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

For more information on wastewater and drinking water funding opportunities, visit dnr.mo.gov/water/business-industry-other-entities/financial-opportunities/financial-assistance-center.