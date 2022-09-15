Americans for Prosperity rally at the capitol for tax cuts

Americans for Prosperity (AFP) gathered inside the Capitol rotunda to rally about a few of the most pressing issues for Missouri legislators and citizens alike: tax cuts and agriculture tax credits.

The organization came to the capital, in a rally it dubbed the Real Tax Cut Rally. They rallied for proposed income tax cuts, especially the numbers that came from the governor’s office last month (insert link). Gov. Mike Parson wants to see the income tax rate drop.. Some parts of the bracket, like seniors making $20,000 a year, would be excluded from income tax entirely in Parson’s plan.

AFP is a nationwide political advocacy group with operations in nearly 30 states, Missouri included.

The plan has received pushback from Democrats in both chambers.

Many detractors point to the fact that Missouri lags behind in many other states in government-funded areas, like schools. They also point out that a cut like this could hurt the state in the long run, as the current surplus might not be something that is always available.

But AFP and its supporters are at least partially in agreement with Parson’s proposed plan. They also believe the two biggest issues of the special session, tax cuts and tax credits, should be discussed and solved separately — an idea that may see its way through.

“Missourians are feeling it in their pocket books. Putting groceries on the table and gas in our cars has become more difficult in our current environment. This is why Americans for Prosperity brought in Missourians from all across the state today to support the Governor’s call for an income tax cut. We support a cut to 4.8 percent this year and keeping the tax cut triggers already in place. If we want to inject growth into our state’s economy, reducing our income tax is a great start.”said AFP-Missouri state director Jeremy Cady

AFP believes the tax cuts are beneficial to all Missourians, even if the dollar amount seems insubstantial. According to AFP, a tax cut like the governor’s proposal could have more far reaching benefits, like an increase in jobs or helping small business’s grow.

The rally comes at the beginning of the special session, as it was pushed back from its original start of the first week of September. The session has been marred with consistent pushback and infighting among legislators over a variety of issues, tax credits and tax cuts very much included. All before it even began.

But now it is finally here and the future of Missouri’s income tax cuts and tax credits will be center stage.