John Brunner Jr. endorsed by Sarah Huckabee in house race

Republican John Brunner Jr. has received an endorsement from the former White House Press, and current nominee for Governor of Arkansas, Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

“John Brunner has my support in his campaign for state representative in Missouri’s 101st district. John knows our freedom must be fought for and protected. You can count on him to stand strong in the fight,” said Huckabee Sanders in her video endorsement

“We have tremendous momentum and support in Chesterfield as we’ve gone door-to-door and neighborhood-to-neighborhood discussing key issues with voters like fighting Joe Biden’s inflation, keeping our communities safe, passing a Parents’ Bill of Rights and stopping illegal immigration,” said John Brunner.

“I am thrilled to have the support and endorsement of my friend Sarah Huckabee Sanders in my campaign to be the conservative voice for Chesterfield as their state representative for District 101. Sarah is a great mom with a wonderful family, she was masterful in advancing President Trump’s America-First policies as White House press secretary and she will be an incredible governor for the people of Arkansas. I’m grateful to have Sarah’s support in our campaign to bring real conservative, business-focused ideas to Jefferson City to reduce the size of government and help ensure greater opportunity and prosperity for the people of District 101.”

Brunner is running against Ben Keathley in the upcoming Republican primary. The winner of that election will face Democrat Melissa Greenstein.