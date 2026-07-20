State Sen. Jill Carter has secured the endorsement of Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway as Carter seeks reelection in the 32nd Senatorial District.

Hanaway praised Carter’s work on public safety legislation, highlighting their collaboration on measures related to sentencing, human trafficking, child protection, and Second Amendment rights.

“Jill Carter is a proven fighter for the people of Jasper and Newton counties,” Hanaway said. “Our office worked hand-in-hand to pass a law and order agenda that included enhanced truth in sentencing, harsher penalties for child groomers and human traffickers, and protecting Missourians’ Second Amendment rights. She will continue to do an excellent job representing the 32nd Senatorial District and has my full support.”

Carter called the endorsement an honor, pointing to Hanaway’s record in both the legislature and as attorney general.

“I am honored to have General Hanaway’s support,” Carter said. “During her time in the Missouri legislature she helped Republicans gain the majority in the Missouri General Assembly, and as Attorney General she has been successful in getting dangerous criminals off our streets and keeping them behind bars. I look forward to continuing to work with her to keep Missouri the best place to raise a family.”

Carter, who has lived in southwest Missouri for 36 years, was elected to the Missouri Senate in 2022 after spending a decade advocating for seniors, veterans, and parental rights at the Capitol. A graduate of East Newton High School and Crowder College, Carter has built a legislative profile focused on law enforcement, public safety, and conservative issues.

Her campaign noted she holds an A+ rating from the NRA and was named the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys’ 2025 Legislator of the Year. Carter has also received endorsements from the Fraternal Order of Police, Missouri Sheriffs’ Association, Missouri Firearms Coalition, Missouri Cattlemen’s Association, Missouri Farm Bureau, and Missouri Right to Life.

Jake Kroesen serves as the Editor of the Missouri Times. He hails from Independence, Missouri and enjoys all things Jackson County. A graduate of UCM, he obtained his degree in Political Science.