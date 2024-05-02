Opinion: Keep Domestically Manufactured Crop Protection Available for Farmers

Farmers in Missouri depend on a steady supply of glyphosate, a critical component of modern agriculture. Glyphosate controls harmful weeds and saves millions of tons of valuable topsoil because of its essential contribution to conservation practices. Not only that, glyphosate also helps keep consumer food prices low.

Passing HB 2763 this legislative session will keep liberal trial lawyers from bankrupting producers of essential herbicides like glyphosate. Farmers must have the American-made products they need to supply families with fresh, healthy food. Costly, frivolous litigation is a threat to our safe and locally produced food supply.

Without this legislation, Missouri farmers will be forced to rely on China, which is the only other producer of glyphosate, making our nation’s food security wholly dependent on a rival that doesn’t share our values. We’ve outsourced manufacturing and let China dominate for decades. Is our food supply next? Having to import a product that is used on 66% of corn and 91% of soybean acres in Missouri will significantly drive-up costs for farmers and consumers.

This bill protects our principles of individual liberty and economic freedom by supporting farmers and equipping U.S. agriculture to thrive in an increasingly competitive global market.

I urge our State Senators to support this crucial bill. With the session ending soon, we must quickly protect our rural communities from being hollowed out by liberal lawyers assisting Chinese communists.