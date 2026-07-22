Scott Faughn and his F-150 are prepping for the last major stretch before election day in August.

This year we will be in:

7/24 – St. Louis

7/24 – The The McGraw Show

7/24 – JeffCo

7/25 – St. Charles

7/25 – Missourah’s Rhineland

7/26 This Week in Missouri Politics featuring the Prince of St. James: Jac Cardetti

7/27 Jefferson City

7./27 The Lake

7/28 Springfield

7/28 KWTO

7/28 The Newton County Watermelon Feed

7/29 Pete Mundo Show

7/29 Kansas City

7/29 The Northland

7/30 7:30 p.m. The KMOS-TV Election Special featuring Michael Mahoney with KMBC, Former Ashland Alderwoman Stephanie S. Bell, Missouri Times Editor Jake Kroesen, and Dave Helling

7/30 Northeast Missourah

8/2 This Week in Missouri Politics featuring Brian Williams for St. Louis County Executive

8/4 The Missouri Times Election Night Special

Scott Faughn is the Publisher of The Missouri Times, the Jefferson City News Tribune, the Fulton Sun, and the California Democrat as well as the host of This Week in Missouri Politics.