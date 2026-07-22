Scott Faughn and his F-150 are prepping for the last major stretch before election day in August.

This year we will be in:
7/24 – St. Louis

7/24 – The The McGraw Show

7/24 – JeffCo

7/25 – St. Charles

7/25 – Missourah’s Rhineland

7/26 This Week in Missouri Politics featuring the Prince of St. James: Jac Cardetti

7/27 Jefferson City

7./27 The Lake

7/28 Springfield

7/28 KWTO

7/28 The Newton County Watermelon Feed

7/29 Pete Mundo Show

7/29 Kansas City

7/29 The Northland

7/30 7:30 p.m. The KMOS-TV Election Special featuring Michael Mahoney with KMBC, Former Ashland Alderwoman Stephanie S. Bell, Missouri Times Editor Jake Kroesen, and Dave Helling

7/30 Northeast Missourah

8/2 This Week in Missouri Politics featuring Brian Williams for St. Louis County Executive

8/4 The Missouri Times Election Night Special

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