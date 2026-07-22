A former member of Lori Rook’s campaign team, and employee of her law firm has submitted a sworn affidavit alleging campaign finance irregularities and workplace misconduct involving the Springfield attorney’s state Senate campaign and law firm to the Missouri Ethics Commission and the Missouri Department of Revenue.

The affidavit, signed by former campaign employee Glendon Wilson under penalty of perjury, outlines allegations that campaign staff were paid through Rook’s law firm, Ozarks Elder Law, rather than through the campaign itself, and alleges the arrangement was designed to shift campaign expenses away from campaign finance disclosures.

The Missouri Times has reviewed the affidavit.

According to Wilson, he agreed in July 2025 to work on Rook’s campaign for a salary of $3,000 per month. Wilson alleges that when he began work on Aug. 1, 2025, he was informed he would instead be paid by Ozarks Elder Law for three hours of work each day while spending the remaining five hours performing unpaid campaign work.

Wilson states in the affidavit that campaign work was “a required condition” of his paid employment with the law firm.

The affidavit further alleges that Rook’s campaign and law firm sought to use the firm’s existing advertising budget to produce campaign-related advertisements. Wilson claims he attended a meeting with the firm’s advertising agency, Frank & Maven, during which participants discussed creating advertisements promoting Rook’s political positions while ending with Ozarks Elder Law’s branding so the expenses could be treated as business advertising.

Wilson also states he was present during the filming of a video in which Rook discussed political issues, including describing herself as “super pro-life,” and alleges the video was intended to serve as campaign material while being funded through the law firm’s advertising budget.

Wilson further states in the affidavit that complaints have been submitted to multiple state and federal agencies regarding the allegations. According to the affidavit, complaints have been filed with the Missouri Ethics Commission alleging campaign expenditures were concealed by routing payroll and other expenses through Ozarks Elder Law. The affidavit also states complaints have been submitted to the Missouri Department of Labor regarding workplace conditions at the law firm, the Missouri Department of Revenue and the Internal Revenue Service concerning the alleged use of law firm funds for campaign-related expenses, and the Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel regarding Rook’s conduct as an attorney.

In addition to the campaign finance allegations, Wilson’s affidavit describes what he characterized as a hostile workplace environment at Ozarks Elder Law.

Wilson alleges the firm hired “almost exclusively” female attorneys and staff as part of its “Women in White” branding. He states he heard an employee remark, “If it has a penis, it’s a problem,” in reference to a male client, and that the comment was met with laughter from coworkers. He further alleges a male temporary employee was repeatedly belittled and referred to as one of the “weak people.”

Wilson also alleges he experienced repeated disputes over compensation, claiming he was not fully paid according to his agreed salary and was told additional campaign work, including participation in a Veterans Day parade, would not be compensated.

According to the affidavit, Wilson resigned from his position in December 2025 after accepting another job. He alleges that during his resignation meeting, Rook accused him of “becoming establishment” and being “bought out,” and warned him, “When we win this, you’re going to be screwed.”

Jake Kroesen serves as the Editor of the Missouri Times. He hails from Independence, Missouri and enjoys all things Jackson County. A graduate of UCM, he obtained his degree in Political Science.