The Missouri Farm Bureau has announced its endorsements for several congressional and state Senate candidates ahead of the August primary, while also weighing in on two statewide ballot measures.

The organization endorsed four incumbent members of Missouri’s congressional delegation, including Ann Wagner in the 2nd Congressional District, Mark Alford in the 4th District, Eric Burlison in the 7th District and Jason Smith in the 8th District.

In state Senate races, the organization endorsed:

Nick Schroer (District 2)

(District 2) Mike Deering (District 10)

(District 10) Rusty Black (District 12)

(District 12) Greg Sharpe (District 18)

(District 18) Curtis Trent (District 20)

(District 20) Ben Brown (District 26)

(District 26) Brad Pollitt (District 28)

(District 28) Jill Carter (District 32)

The statewide agricultural organization also announced its support for Amendment 1 and Amendment 4 on the August ballot.

Amendment 1 is the tax renewal for Missouri’s State Parks and Amendment 4 will deal with an overhaul of Missouri’s IP process.

Missouri Farm Bureau endorsements are closely watched in rural legislative districts, where the organization maintains a significant grassroots presence and an extensive network of county-level members.

The endorsements add to the growing list of agricultural and business organizations weighing in on competitive legislative contests and high-profile ballot measures ahead of the primary election.