Missouri Right to Life’s state and federal political action committees have released their endorsements for the Aug. 4 primary election, backing candidates in congressional, statewide, state Senate and state House races across Missouri.

The organization, one of the state’s most influential social conservative advocacy groups, endorsed candidates in seven of Missouri’s eight congressional districts, the state auditor’s race, eight state Senate contests and dozens of Missouri House races.

Among the congressional endorsements, Missouri Right to Life backed incumbent U.S. Reps. Ann Wagner in the 2nd District, Bob Onder in the 3rd District, Mark Alford in the 4th District, Eric Burlison in the 7th District and Jason Smith in the 8th District.

In Missouri’s open 5th Congressional District race, the organization endorsed Rick Brattin. The PAC also weighed in on the competitive Republican primary in the 6th District, endorsing Chris Stigall, Nathan Willett, Cody J. Oshel and Nathanael Schultz.

The group also endorsed incumbent State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick in his bid for a second term.

In state Senate races, Missouri Right to Life endorsed:

District 2: Nick Schroer (incumbent)

(incumbent) District 6: Jake Vogel

Jake Vogel District 10: Tricia Byrnes and Mike Deering

and District 12: Rusty Black (incumbent)

(incumbent) District 16: Bill Hardwick , Philip Lohmann , Don Mayhew and Hannah Kelly

, , and District 18: Ed Lewis

District 20: Curtis Trent (incumbent)

(incumbent) District 22: Jim Avery

District 26: Ben Brown (incumbent)

(incumbent) District 32: Jill Carter (incumbent)

(incumbent) District 34: Sean Pouche and Mike Jones

The PAC also issued endorsements in more than 90 Missouri House races, largely backing incumbents and Republican candidates in competitive primaries.

Missouri Right to Life endorsements have historically carried significant weight among socially conservative primary voters, particularly in Republican legislative contests where turnout is lower and issue-based organizations can play an outsized role.

The organization noted that districts not listed in its endorsement release did not receive an endorsement.