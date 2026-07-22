When Senator Jill Carter defeated then-Senator Bill White in 2022, she established herself as one of southwest Missouri’s rising Republican figures. Four years later, Carter finds herself on the other side of that equation, defending her own record against Dr. Ellen Nichols, a longtime Joplin neurosurgeon and Bill White’s wife. While the race carries echoes of the previous contest, it is ultimately a very different campaign. Carter is no longer the insurgent candidate, she is an incumbent with a legislative record, a statewide political network, and one of the stronger campaign operations among Senate Republicans.

Carter’s Record

Since taking office, Carter has steadily increased her influence within the Senate Republican caucus. Her work has centered on healthcare, family policy, and rural Missouri, culminating in appointments as chair of both the Senate Families, Seniors and Health Committee and the Senate Select Committee on Rural Healthcare.

Beyond her committee assignments, Carter has built a reputation for relentless constituent engagement. She has created citizen advisory boards throughout the district covering issues ranging from education and veterans affairs to rural healthcare, while maintaining an active presence at local events across southwest Missouri. Capitol observers routinely point to Carter as one of the caucus’s hardest-working members, a reputation that has translated into growing influence within Republican circles.

Nichols’ Challenge

Nichols brings an entirely different résumé to the race. A practicing neurosurgeon in Joplin for more than three decades, she has built a respected career in medicine while serving in leadership positions with the Missouri State Medical Association and other healthcare organizations. During the aftermath of the 2011 Joplin tornado, she served as president of the medical staff at Freeman Health System, helping lead one of the region’s largest healthcare systems through an unprecedented crisis.

Running for public office for the first time, Nichols has argued that her experience managing complex medical issues, healthcare policy, and large organizations would provide a practical perspective in Jefferson City. Her campaign has emphasized fiscal responsibility, reducing government bureaucracy, protecting conservative values, and bringing professional experience outside politics to the legislature.

The Money Race

Carter has been able to create separation from Carter in many areas of the campaign, chief among them fundraising. Between her campaign committee and Show Me Values PAC, Carter reports nearly $350,000 cash on hand entering the final weeks of the campaign. She has also assembled one of the stronger endorsement coalitions of any Republican incumbent, earning the backing of the Missouri Fraternal Order of Police, Missouri Right to Life, Missouri Farm Bureau, and Attorney General Catherine Hanaway. During the latest reporting period, her political operation also received major investments from J&J Gaming, Senator Cindy O’Laughlin’s PAC, and the Missouri Regional Council of Carpenters.

Sen. Jill Carter

Cash In: $80,000.00

Cash Out: $54,901.32

Cash on Hand: $57,862.33

Show Me Values PAC

Cash In: $242,200.00

Cash Out: $29,665.08

Cash on Hand: $291,615.30

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $349,477.63

Nichols, however, has demonstrated she has the financial resources to remain competitive. She has invested $250,000 of her own money into the campaign while also attracting outside support, including a notable $100,000 contribution from the Missouri Hospital Association. That contribution drew considerable attention around the Capitol and underscored the level of interest the medical community has taken in the race. While Carter retains the advantage in institutional fundraising, individual contributions, and political support, Nichols has ensured she will have the resources to compete through Election Day.

Dr. Ellen Nichols

Cash In: $115,233.07

Cash Out: $122,603.42

Cash on Hand: $224,234.08

Candidate Loans: $250,000.00

Stand for Truth PAC

Cash In: $31,000.31

Cash Out: $0.00

Cash on Hand: $51,050.36

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $275,284.44

Where the Race Stands

This is unquestionably the most serious electoral challenge Carter has faced since arriving in the Senate. Nichols has the personal resources to remain competitive, the support of Americans for Prosperity, and a professional résumé that gives her credibility with Republican primary voters.

Even so, as things stand today, Carter remains the favorite. She combines the advantages of incumbency with a growing legislative résumé, broad institutional support, and a fundraising operation that has consistently outperformed her challenger. Nichols has succeeded in making the race competitive and forcing Carter to actively defend her seat, but the senator enters the closing weeks with the stronger overall coalition and the clearer path to reelection.

Jake Kroesen serves as the Editor of the Missouri Times. He hails from Independence, Missouri and enjoys all things Jackson County. A graduate of UCM, he obtained his degree in Political Science.