Former Missouri Senate President Pro Tem opens new lobbying firm

Former Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Tom Dempsey announced the start of a new lobbying company, First Capitol Advisors, Monday.

“I’ve always believed strongly in family and community,” Dempsey said. “I was born and raised in St. Charles — home of the first state Capitol — and our family’s business has been located on First Capitol Drive for 65 years. That’s why naming the company First Capitol Advisors seemed like such a natural fit. I was instructed at a young age to never forget who you are and where you’re from.”

Dempsey served in the Missouri Legislature from 2000 to 2015, taking leadership roles in both chambers. During his tenure in the House, Dempsey served as Majority Floor Leader, a position he resumed in the upper chamber.

Dempsey served as President Pro Tem of the Senate during the last three years of his legislative career, during which time he led the chamber in adopting tax cuts, addressing worker’s compensation funds, and securing transportation funding.

Since leaving the legislature, Dempsey has worked as a partner at multi-state lobbying firm Gate Way Group, working with clients in education, energy, telecommunications, transportation, and economic development as well as engaging with federal, state, and local leadership.

Dempsey’s move garnered praise from other firms.

“Tom is one of the most trusted and universally respected individuals with a reputation for rolling up his sleeves and working across party lines to reach common ground,” said eHawk Solutions CEO Bart Cooper.

“Tom is a problem solver that understands the process and knows what it takes to get your priorities across the finish line,” K12 Deputy Director of Government Affairs Jon Robinson said.

First Capitol Advisors will make use of the Old Post Office (OPO) Startups co-working space in St. Charles for its operations. The company will provide lobbying services at the state and local levels.