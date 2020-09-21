Parson, Kehoe endorsed by Fraternal Order of Police

The Missouri Fraternal Order of Police (MO FOP) endorsed Gov. Mike Parson in his gubernatorial campaign Monday.

“We are proud to stand with Gov. Parson and appreciate his strong record of accomplishments and 100 percent commitment to law and order in his first term,” MO FOP President Rick Inglima said. “We cannot afford to sit on the sidelines while so much is at stake in this election including the security of our communities. Let’s protect and keep Missouri safe, and elect Gov. Mike Parson in November.”

Parson, a former Polk County sheriff who served with the military police for two tours in the Army, praised the order for its focus on protecting law enforcement.

“I will never waiver in my commitment to our brave men and women serving in law enforcement,” Parson said. “I am honored and humbled to announce this endorsement from the Missouri FOP, and I appreciate other tremendous support from my colleagues in law enforcement throughout Missouri. I know together we are committed to working for all Missourians and keeping our communities safe.”

The organization is the state’s largest police union, representing more than 8,000 law enforcement officers in Missouri.

The order also endorsed Parson’s running mate, Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe.

“Elections are about choices, and I know Missourians and their families want to see common-sense leaders at the top who share their values and are able to keep them safe,” Kehoe said. “I’m proud to stand with the more than 8,000 members of the Missouri FOP, and all of Missouri’s law enforcement community who protect us every day.”

Parson has also received endorsements from President Donald Trump, the Missouri Chamber of Commerce, and the Missouri Farm Bureau.

Parson’s opponent, Democratic Auditor Nicole Galloway, has received endorsements from Brady PAC, Planned Parenthood, EMILY’s List, and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Parson and Galloway will face off on the Nov. 3 ballot.