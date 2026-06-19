The Missouri Fraternal Order of Police has released its endorsements for the 2026 election cycle, backing candidates in congressional, legislative and local races across the state.

The organization endorsed incumbents in several of Missouri’s congressional districts, including Ann Wagner in the 2nd District, Mark Alford in the 4th District and Jason Smith in the 8th District. In the open 6th Congressional District race, the group endorsed Republican candidate Nathan Willett.

The endorsements also touch several of the state’s most closely watched Senate contests.

Among the candidates receiving the organization’s backing are Nick Schroer, Jon Patterson, Mike Deering, Rusty Black, Tracy McCreery, Ben Brown and Mike Jones.

The FOP also weighed in on dozens of Missouri House contests, endorsing candidates in more than 70 districts across the state.

In local races, the organization endorsed Brian Williams for St. Louis County executive, Melissa Price-Smith for St. Louis County prosecutor and Jason Law for St. Charles County executive.

Other notable local endorsements include Tony Luetkemeyer for Platte County prosecutor, Jason Johnson for Greene County sheriff and Dan Tarwater for Jackson County executive.

Law enforcement endorsements have traditionally been closely watched in Missouri races, particularly in competitive suburban districts where public safety issues often play a central role in campaign messaging.

The Missouri FOP’s endorsements add another influential statewide organization to the growing list of groups weighing in ahead of the August primary and November general election.