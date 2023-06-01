Kayla Hahn appointed to Missouri Public Service Commission

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo – Today, Governor Mike Parson announced the appointment of Kayla Hahn to the Missouri Public Service Commission. Dr. Hahn most recently served on Governor Parson’s senior staff team as Policy Director.

Dr. Hahn has served as Senior Advisor and Policy Director for Governor Parson since August 2018. As Policy Director, Dr. Hahn helped lead the Governor’s legislative agenda, prepare the Governor’s annual budget recommendations to the General Assembly, implement the Governor’s policy priorities across all 17 Executive Branch agencies, and spearhead the state’s response to COVID-19. Dr. Hahn also represented the state of Missouri on the Southern States Energy Board and Midwestern Higher Education Commission.

“Kayla has been an integral member of our team since the very beginning,” Governor Parson said. “With her extraordinary knowledge, profound experience, and steadfast leadership, we’ve been able to achieve truly historic wins for the people of Missouri. Wins that will benefit this state for generations to come. There is no public servant more devoted than Kayla, and Missourians have been better served by having her on our team here in the Governor’s Office. We’ll certainly miss having her in the Office but take comfort in knowing her service to Missourians continues.”

Prior to her tenure in the Governor’s Office, she served as Assistant Director and Research Analyst for the Missouri Senate Division of Research from 2013-2018. She holds a Bachelor of Science in political science from Missouri State University and a Master of Science and Doctor of Philosophy in political science from the University of Missouri–Columbia.

The Missouri Public Service Commission regulates investor-owned electric, natural gas, steam, water and sewer utilities in Missouri. The Commission also has limited jurisdiction over telecommunications providers in the state. In addition, the Commission regulates the operational safety of the state’s rural electric cooperatives and municipally owned natural gas utilities. The Commission also regulates manufacturers and dealers of manufactured homes and modular units, and enforces initial home or unit installation. The Commission was established in 1913. There are five commissioners on the PSC. They are appointed by the governor with advice and consent of the Missouri Senate.