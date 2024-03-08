Opinion: Lincoln Hough’s Progressive Voting Record Should Alarm Missouri Republicans

In the upcoming Missouri Republican Primary for Lieutenant Governor, one candidate’s voting record stands out as deeply concerning: Lincoln Hough. Hough’s track record reveals a troubling pattern of siding with progressive agendas, particularly in his unwavering support for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives. It is imperative for Republican primary voters to recognize the dangers of advancing a candidate who fails to uphold conservative principles and may further the left’s agenda if elected to higher office.

One glaring red flag in Hough’s record is his consistent rubber stamp on supporting DEI initiatives. His stance on this issue is not merely about promoting diversity and inclusion but rather about endorsing a broader ideological agenda that threatens our conservative values. By voting against HB 2, which aimed to restrict funding for DEI initiatives in universities, Hough signaled his alignment with the far-left narrative that seeks to indoctrinate our children with divisive ideologies. Republican primary voters must recognize that supporting Hough could pave the way for further encroachment of progressive ideologies in our educational institutions, jeopardizing the conservative upbringing of our future generations.

Moreover, Hough’s actions reflect a broader trend of the Jefferson City political elite prioritizing their own interests and those of their lobbyist allies over the needs of the people they are meant to serve. Despite holding a supermajority in both the State House and Senate, Republicans have failed to enact meaningful conservative policies, allowing the swamp in Jefferson City to thrive unchecked. By aligning himself with this entrenched establishment and voting for progressive causes, Hough reveals himself as a representative of the very swamp that Republican voters have long sought to drain.

Conservatives across the state of Missouri cannot afford to have a candidate like Lincoln Hough, whose progressive voting record and ties to the Jefferson City Swamp undermine the core principles of the conservative movement. Instead, voters must rally behind candidates who demonstrate an unwavering commitment to conservative values and who will actively resist the encroachment of leftist agendas. It is time to hold our elected officials accountable and ensure that those who seek to represent us truly reflect the values and priorities of the Republican base. In the upcoming primary, let us reject the candidacy of Lincoln Hough and stand firm in our commitment to preserving the conservative ideals that define our great state.