Military and law enforcement leaders push for childcare and early education investments

A national nonpartisan organization of 800 retired flag and general officers known as Mission: Readiness, has teamed up with Fight Crime: Invest in Kids, a national, bipartisan, nonprofit organization of 5,000 law enforcement leaders (including 120 in Missouri) today, joined the Missouri Champion of Children coalition in supporting increased investments in childcare and early education programs.

“We are concerned that far too many young Missourians are ineligible to serve in the U.S. Armed Forces,” Mission: Readiness said in their letter to state policymakers. “Recognizing the tremendous benefits of early care and education, the Department of Defense has invested in exemplary programs for military families—including child care, preschool, parent supports, and other efforts. We believe Missouri would similarly only be strengthened with additional evidence-based investments in infants and toddlers. “

“We are grateful to these military and law enforcement leaders for their advocacy in support of our youngest kids.” said Brian Schmidt, Executive Director of Kids Win Missouri. “We appreciate the legislature’s leadership on these important issues and urge the legislature to continue to prioritize investing in Missouri kids.”

Governor Parson delivered his State of the State address last month, and proposed additional child care and early education investments in his final executive budget. Parson’s proposed investments include:

$52 million in additional funding to increase childcare subsidy rates currently at the 58th percentile for infants, toddlers, preschoolers, and school-aged children to the 100th percentile for infants and toddlers and the 65th percentile for preschoolers and school-aged children as based on the most recent market rate study.

A package of child care tax incentives to support employers in providing or helping their employees afford child care Governor Parson also proposed supporting child care providers with resources for their operations and capital improvements.

$82 million in continued funding for high-quality Pre-K provided by school districts and community-based childcare providers.

Governor Parson expressed has supported this cause before. During his 2023 State of the State address he made child care a priority. “Not only has the historical lack of access to early learning and child care programs been a problem for the educational success of Missouri children, it’s a workforce problem for families and businesses all across our state,” Governor Mike Parson said. “Families already have a lot to consider when deciding whether to work or stay home”.

Childcare and early education have received bipartisan support from both the public and state Legislature. This year, more than 40 individuals and organizations, representing businesses, childcare providers, faith groups, child welfare organizations, and local communities testified at Capitol hearings in support of childcare and early childhood education.

Early Childhood education and childcare has been a priority for many in the Missouri Legislature. Rep. Brenda Shields (R-St. Joseph) introduced HB 1488 back in December of 2023, which passed the House last month.

A poll released in October by the Missouri Champion of Children coalition showed widespread bipartisan support among Missouri voters for increasing investments in childcare and early childhood education programs across the state.

Key findings from the poll include:

86% of voters, including 75% of Republicans and 94% of Democrats, say students with quality early childhood education have a better chance of success in school.

89% agree that increasing access to affordable childcare will help more parents succeed at work.

62% of very conservative voters and 86% of very liberal voters believe increasing access to early childhood education will reduce crime.

90% of voters say having childcare options for families supports businesses and the economy.

55% of voters believe the state spends too little on early childhood education.

61% of voters disagree with the statement “it is easy to find affordable childcare in my area.”

The Mission: Readiness letter can be found here. The Fight Crime: Invest in Kids letter can be found here

The Missouri Champion of Children Coalition is an alliance of multiple organizations dedicated to solving issues relating to early childhood and childcare in Missouri. The Coalition includes Kids Win Missouri, Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Kansas City Chamber of Commerce, Children’s Trust Fund, United WE, Aligned, American Academy of Pediatrics-Missouri Chapter, Children’s Defense Fund and the Council for a Strong America