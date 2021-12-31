Missouri REALTORS releases market statistics report for November

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri REALTORS® is pleased to share with you a monthly statistics report highlighting the Missouri real estate market for the month of November.

In the month of November, Missouri REALTORS® sold 7,985 residential properties. Of those sales, the average residential property sold for $264,410. Compared to the average sale price of $245,261 in November 2020, there was a 7.8 percent increase. The median residential sale price also increased, from $205,000 in 2020 to $221,185 in 2021.

In terms of total dollar volume, Missouri REALTORS® saw an increase of 14.9 percent. Over 2.1 billion dollars in November 2021 was generated compared to 1.8 billion dollars for the same period last year.

Additionally, interest rates in November remained the same and continue to remain historically low. According to Freddie Mac, the national average commitment rate for a 30-year, conventional, fixed-rate mortgage was 3.07 percent in November. By comparison, the interest rate in November of last year was 2.77 percent.