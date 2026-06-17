Republican congressional candidate Chris Stigall has released his first television ad in the crowded race for Missouri’s 6th Congressional District, highlighting his background as a conservative radio host and longtime supporter of President Donald Trump.

In the spot, Stigall touts his years on the airwaves defending Trump and holding elected officials accountable, while pledging to bring that same approach to Washington. Calling North Missouri his home, Stigall says he is running to protect the region’s way of life and argues Trump needs “real conservatives” in Congress to advance his agenda.

The ad comes as Stigall picked up another key endorsement: retiring Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Cindy O’Laughlin.

Announced at Koch’s General Store, O’Laughlin praised Stigall’s conservative credentials and ties to North Missouri, calling him “exactly the kind of person North Missouri needs in Washington.”

O’Laughlin joins a growing list of high-profile supporters that includes U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt, Congressman Sam Graves, and Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway.