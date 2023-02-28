MoCannTrade to hold owner gathering; PAC fundraiser

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo- Monday, March 6th, MoCannTrade is holding its PAC fundraiser and Lobby day. The event is meant to bring together industry owners and leaders with Missouri legislators at a celeb-driven PAC fundraiser event and lobby day outing the following day.

MoCann members, owners, stakeholders, and legislative guests will hear from prominent sports figures and physicians working to highlight the efficacy and normalization of cannabis in sports and sports medicine.

The main roundtable discussion will be led by MoCann Board Chair and longtime Medical Research advocate Dena Ladd. The discussion will also include medical experts and professional athletes working to elevate cannabis as a viable treatment and therapeutic in sports.

Some of the big professional names that will be present include NFL All-Pro, former Kansas City Chief and St. Louis Ram, Kyle Turley and NHL Hall of Famer, All-Star, Stanley Cup Winner and former St. Louis Blue, Brett Hull, along with many other sport legends.

The event will be held from 5:00-8:30 P.M. at the DoubleTree Hotel & Conference Center in Jefferson City. For more information about the event, or MocannTrade itself, can visit their website here.