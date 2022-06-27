New Troopers Assigned to Troop F of Missouri State Highway Patrol

Captain Corey J. Schoeneberg, commanding officer of Troop F, is pleased to announce the assignment of two new troopers to Troop F. The troopers were members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s 113th Recruit Class that graduated on June 24, 2022.

Trooper Bailey N. Hunsicker, of Nixa, Missouri, has been assigned to Zone 16 as a marine operations trooper, which serves the Lake of the Ozarks. In 2017, Trooper Hunsicker graduated from Nixa High School in Nixa, Missouri. In 2021, Trooper Hunsicker graduated from Missouri Southern State University with a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice. Trooper Hunsicker’s field training officer will be Trooper Chelsey Nelson.

Trooper Shayla C. Latture, of Branson, Missouri, has been assigned to Zone 16 as a marine operations trooper, which serves the Lake of the Ozarks. In 2016, Trooper Latture graduated from Branson High School in Branson, Missouri. In 2020, Trooper Latture graduated from College of the Ozarks with a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice. Trooper Latture’s field training officer will be Trooper Matthew Parker. Trooper Latture is married to Cooper Latture.

