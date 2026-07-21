Missourians believe government exists to protect liberty, not control it. We believe families, not bureaucrats, know best how to educate their kids and spend the money they earn. And we believe our Constitution should serve as a safeguard for freedom, not as a tool for dismantling it.

That is why Amendment 4 deserves the support of every voter who believes in limited government, educational freedom, lower taxes, and constitutional stability.

In recent years, school choice has expanded opportunities for thousands of Missouri families. Through the MOScholars program, eligible students, including kids with special needs and those from lower income households, can receive scholarships to help pay for private school tuition, tutoring, and other educational services tailored to their individual needs. Missouri has also developed a strong network of public charter schools in St. Louis and Kansas City, providing families with additional tuition free public education options and giving educators greater flexibility to innovate.

Taken together, these reforms are grounded in a simple but powerful principle: Parents should have the freedom to choose the education that best meets the needs of their kids.

That principle matters because no two kids are exactly alike. A school that works well for one student may not meet the needs of another. Educational freedom recognizes this reality and places trust where it belongs, with the families who know their kids best.

Missouri conservatives have also worked for years to lower taxes, protect taxpayers, and make our state more competitive. Those efforts reflect a long term vision for Missouri: a state where families keep more of what they earn, businesses have the confidence to invest and create jobs, and government remembers that every dollar it spends was first earned by a taxpayer.

These gains were not achieved overnight, and they did not come easily. They are the product of decades of determined work by citizens, lawmakers, parents, entrepreneurs, and community leaders who believed Missouri could become freer, stronger, and more prosperous.

Reforms secured only after years of persistent effort should not be left vulnerable to reversal by a single partisan ballot campaign financed by powerful national interests.

The initiative petition process was created to give citizens a voice in their government. That voice should be preserved. But the process should not become a means by which well-funded out-of-state special interests can repeatedly rewrite Missouri’s Constitution when they cannot achieve their objectives through the ordinary legislative process and through the people’s elected representatives. A constitution is not an ordinary law. It is the enduring framework that defines the powers of government and protects the liberties of the people. It should not be treated as a political wish list, rewritten whenever a campaign assembles enough money, paid organizers, and votes in the state’s most heavily populated areas.

Without Amendment 4, future initiative petitions could target the very reforms Missourians have spent decades fighting to achieve. Victories on school choice, tax relief, free enterprise, and limited government that required years of patience and perseverance could be placed in jeopardy by a single statewide campaign.

That is not constitutional stability. It is constitutional uncertainty.

Amendment 4 restores balance by requiring citizen initiated constitutional amendments to earn broad support across Missouri, rather than relying on overwhelming support in a few concentrated population centers. Under Amendment 4, a constitutional amendment proposed through the initiative petition process would need the approval of a majority of voters in each of Missouri’s eight congressional districts.

That is a demanding standard, as it should be.

Changing the state’s foundational document should require more than the political momentum of a single election. It should require genuine and enduring agreement across Missouri, including among citizens in our cities, suburbs, small towns, and rural communities.

Our Constitution belongs to all of them.

The family in the Bootheel has as much at stake in Missouri’s future as the family in Kansas City. The small business owner in the Ozarks has the same interest in constitutional stability as the taxpayer in St. Louis. When permanent changes are proposed to the law that governs every Missourian, every region of Missouri should have a meaningful voice.

Opponents may argue that Amendment 4 makes the Constitution more difficult to change. That is precisely the point. A constitution should be difficult to change because it is meant to stand above the political passions of the moment. Ordinary policies can be enacted, debated, revised, or repealed through the legislative process by representatives who are elected by the people and accountable to them. Constitutional amendments are different. They should reflect broad and lasting agreement among the people.

Passing Amendment 4 will not guarantee conservative victories forever. Nor should it. In a free society, every generation must make its case to the voters.

What Amendment 4 will do is ensure that lasting constitutional change requires lasting public support. It will protect Missouri’s Constitution from becoming an instrument of constant political experimentation and help prevent permanent changes from being imposed on the entire state by a narrow and fleeting wave of political enthusiasm.

The choice before voters is therefore larger than any one election or policy dispute. It is a choice between a Constitution that remains a stable foundation for liberty and one that can be repeatedly reshaped by the best funded campaign of the moment.

If we want future generations to inherit a Missouri that rewards work, trusts parents, protects taxpayers, encourages enterprise, and respects individual freedom, we must protect the constitutional foundation on which those principles depend.

Amendment 4 is the firewall Missouri needs. It will not prevent change. It will ensure that permanent constitutional change reflects the considered judgment of the entire state.

Missourians who believe in limited government, educational freedom, lower taxes, and free enterprise should vote YES on Amendment 4 on August 4, 2026.

Alex Riley serves as House Majority Floor Leader