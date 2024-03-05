Opinion: Hawley Sponsors Damaging Legislation Endangering Missouri Consumers, Businesses

This legislation will eliminate popular products like cashback and rewards programs that financial institutions of all sizes offer. If you use your credit card rewards for a vacation, that’s gone. If you use cashback points to pay for expenses like groceries or gas, that’s gone. If you use your rewards to support benefits for your employees, that’s gone.

The bill also exposes every credit card user to detrimental security risks. Instead of allowing financial institutions to choose routing networks that offer the best customer experience and data security protection, your financial data will be put in jeopardy in the name of “competition.” Big-box retailers will be able to select cheaper, less secure credit card networks to pad their bottom lines while you bear the cost every time that data is compromised. Not a single penny is borne by the retailers that choose the routing network when fraud occurs. Either the bank or the consumer ends up footing the bill.