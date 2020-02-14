Opinion: I stand for life — without compromise

My opponent — who never served a day in the Missouri General Assembly, wrote an op-ed giving instructions on how I could be more successful in a legislative career. That’s like taking advice on how to be a more effective fighter pilot from a legal assistant at Planned Parenthood.

At the end of his driveling opinion piece he espouses, “Maybe if Mr. Moon had been more concerned with making a difference, he might have been more successful in his legislative career.” For me, Mike Moon, “making a difference” is standing for truth, against all odds. I never considered back-door deal making, dinners with lobbyists, or living the “go-along-to-get-along” credo as the definition of success.

Then my opponent goes on to claim that I need to be “compassionate,” as though he were the high priest of moral rectitude. He pontificates, “There’s something else the pro-life movement should be — and that Mr. Moon’s bill is not — compassionate.”

Well, he doubles down on his self-declared virtuosity by bringing his relationship with God in to validate his opinion when he proclaims: “As Christians we are called to love one another and show empathy and understanding towards those hurting.” But where my opponent absolutely and utterly fails in his pusillanimous political pomposity is his failure to defend, at all costs, the life of the unborn. Compromising life is not a definition of compassion. Allowing the killing of the innocent is not a definition of compassion.

We can all recall the familiar words of Jesus when He said,”Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.” But the aborted children are not to be found (at least not on this earth). Jesus continues by proclaiming about those who would hurt (or allow to be hurt) “these little ones” and “…it would be better for them to have a large millstone hung around their neck and to be drowned in the depths of the sea.”

Mike Moon stands unequivocally, unambiguously, and indisputably with life. Mike Moon is not engaged in the legislature of the Missouri General Assembly to be a “successful” politician. Mike Moon stands for the most defenseless, harmless, and weakest — he stands with the future generation of Missourians, yet to be born. For Mike Moon, it is always principle over politics. For Mike Moon, integrity matters!