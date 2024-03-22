Opinion: Protecting Consumers from Illicit Vapor Products: Missouri Retailers Stand Behind HB 2211

As a dedicated retailer deeply invested in Missouri’s economic success and well-being, I wholeheartedly endorse the proposed Vapor Product Certification Bill (HB 2211) currently being considered by the Missouri legislature. This crucial legislation not only signifies a pivotal step towards ensuring the safety and quality of vapor products for customers but also serves as an opportunity to support law-abiding retailers in the state.

his bill would create a vapor product directory for retailers to identify which products they can legally stock their shelves with. Maintaining an updated directory of authorized vapor products is a practical and invaluable resource for retailers. The publicly accessible directory established by HB 2211, which would be hosted on the Missouri Department of Revenue’s website, facilitates compliance and provides clear guidance for which vaping products are legal vs illegal. Armed with this resource, retailers like me can swiftly verify the legitimacy of the products lining our shelves, mitigating the risk of unwittingly selling non-compliant or illicit merchandise.