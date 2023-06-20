Press Release: Ewell Lawson receives national statesmanship award

Seattle, Washington — Ewell Lawson received the Alan H. Richardson Statesmanship Award during the American Public Power Association’s National Conference in Seattle, Washington. The award honors public power leaders who work to achieve consensus on national issues important to public power utilities.

“Ewell is skilled at listening, relating, and then expressing himself in a way that fosters mutual understanding when pursuing solutions to critical challenges facing public power,” said Nicki Fuller, Chair of APPA’s Advisory Committee and Executive Director of the Southwestern Power Resources Association.

Brian Solsbee, Executive Director of the Tennessee Municipal Electric Power Association said, “His genuine, inclusive approach has solidly established him as an industry leader and mentor among his peers, as well as an effective advocate for customer-owned power.”

“Ewell has been a strong advocate for public power, as well as a thoughtful and open leader willing to see all sides of an issue when forging long-term solutions to advance the public interest,” said Barry Moline, Executive Director of the California Municipal Utilities Association.

Among the accomplishments cited was his work on service area issues impacting public power, telecommunication industry attachments on electric infrastructure, regional transmission development, his efforts during the 2021 Winter Storm Uri crisis, and building consensus on climate policy matters.

“I am truly honored to receive this prestigious award, as it reflects the collaborative efforts of numerous individuals within the public power community,” expressed Lawson. “Our diligent work fosters consensus on vital energy and infrastructure matters that successfully propels our nation forward and addresses its diverse regional needs. It is a source of great pride for me to have contributed to these significant initiatives within our industry.”

Ewell has worked extensively in public power advocacy, most recently with the Missouri Public Utility Alliance. In 2022, he chaired APPA’s Legislative & Resolutions Committee, helping to ensure a range of member perspectives informed public power’s national policy positions. Moreover, from June 2018 to June 2021, he served as chair of APPA’s Advisory Committee, composed of leaders from public power state and regional associations, and helps APPA engage its members in advocacy. During this period, Ewell also served on the APPA Board of Directors. Ewell has been actively involved in APPA’s Government Relations Working Group and its annual Legislative Rally, providing invaluable feedback to APPA on policy matters.