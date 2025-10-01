Press Release: Sandy Karnes Announces Campaign for Missouri House District 139

Today, Sandy Karnes, chairwoman of the 7th Congressional District Republican Party, real estate professional, and longtime resident of Southwest Missouri, officially announced her candidacy for State Representative in Missouri’s 139th District. Running as a Republican, Karnes also announced that Alex Bryant, Nixa school board member and nationally-known pastor, will serve as her campaign treasurer.

“I’m not a ‘do nothing’ politician—I’m a neighbor who listens and acts,” Karnes added. “Together, we can build a stronger District 139 that works for everyone.”

Karnes, A Senior Real Estate Specialist (SRES) with Southwest Missouri Realty, has spent her career helping families find homes, build businesses, and secure their futures. As a former board member of the Real Estate and Mortgage Professionals (REMP) and an active volunteer in local GOP organizations, she understands the challenges facing the voters of Christian County. She is also an active participant in the Ozark and Nixa Chambers of Commerce.

“I’m running because Missouri’s families need effective conservative leadership in Jefferson City,” said Karnes. “As a mother, business owner, and community advocate, I’ve seen firsthand how policies in Jefferson City impact our daily lives. We need a representative who will fight for our community, elderly and our children – their right to be born, their right to the best education possible, and their right to grow up in the greatest country on earth.”