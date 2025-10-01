Steelman kicks off campaign to over 300 supporters outside Rolla

Rolla, MO – Before a crowd of over 300 at Prairie Base just outside Rolla Joe Steelman kicked off his campaign for State Senate.

“Over the last 10 years I have been working with businesses from Fortune 500s to mom and pop shops to help make their companies more efficient and effective and I will bring that same experience to Jefferson City.”

Steelman is seeking SD16 because incumbent state senator Justin Brown is term limited. The primary currently has four announced candidates including Steelman with former Rep. Hannah Kelley and incumbent Reps. Bill Hardwick and Don Mayhew which will be held next summer.

Steelman was introduced by his mother former State Treasurer, and former holder of the same senate seat, Sarah Steelman.

“Joe is a problem solver and someone who knows how to get things done,” said Sarah “He will work to represent us and he will hit the line hard to change things in Jefferson City.”

Steelman serves as a youth football coach, a high school football broadcaster, a member at Grace Church, and an active volunteer with the Phelps County Dream Center.

“The cost of living is rising for healthcare, housing, utilities and so much more and its going to take a fighter in Jefferson City to tackle those issues head on,” said Joe “I am the one in this race to do just that.”

As of July 1st Steelman had raised $48,604.65 in his candidate committee Team Steelman and $0.00 in his Steel Resolve PAC, which was started late in the previous quarter.