Opinion: Setting the Record Straight on Ballot Language

A recent column in the Kansas City Star suggested that my office is taking a “second bite at the apple” in drafting ballot language for a constitutional amendment. That is factually incorrect, and it is important that Missourians understand how this process truly works.

Legislative vs. Administrative Roles

When the Missouri General Assembly passes a House Joint Resolution (HJR) to place a constitutional amendment on the ballot, it is the legislature itself that drafts the ballot language. My office is then constitutionally required to certify and publish what lawmakers have passed (Mo. Const. art. XII, § 2(b)).

In this case, the first version of language struck down in court was the legislature’s language—not something independently drafted by the Office of the Secretary of State.

Senate Bill 22: Three Bites at the Apple

In 2025, State Senator Rick Brattin sponsored Senate Bill 22, which clarified that the secretary of state may submit up to three versions of ballot language if courts reject earlier versions. This provides an orderly, transparent process for moving forward when inevitable litigation arises.

Safeguarding the Constitution

Missourians should also recognize that these procedures are not loopholes—they are safeguards. They exist to protect the integrity of our state constitution by ensuring that the words presented to voters meet constitutional standards.

As secretary of state, I swore an oath to uphold the Missouri Constitution. That oath requires me to follow the law as written, to defend ballot language when challenged, and to respect the rulings of our courts. This process is not designed to give one officeholder political advantage. It is designed to make sure that when Missourians cast their votes, the language they see is accurate, fair, and constitutional.

Routine Legal Process, Not Politics

For decades, experienced attorneys have filed lawsuits against this office—no matter who the secretary of state has been. For them, litigation is a strategy. For my office, this is an administrative duty carried out in service to the people of Missouri.

That is why it is misleading and harmful to describe these procedures as “second bites at the apple.” What looks like politics from the outside is, in reality, Missouri’s constitutional system working exactly as designed: the legislature drafts, the courts review, and the Secretary of State certifies and administers.

The Bottom Line

These processes are essential checks and balances that safeguard the people’s right to amend their constitution. They are meant to protect—not undermine—Missourians’ voices.

It is not appropriate to unnecessarily politicize the administrative role of this office. Doing so risks misleading the public about how their government functions and erodes trust in the constitutional safeguards designed to serve them.

My office’s role is administrative, not political, and I take seriously the responsibility of carrying out the law faithfully and transparently.

It is an honor to serve in this role, and I thank Missourians for the opportunity to help safeguard this essential part of our democracy.