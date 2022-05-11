Senate Hour by Hour for Wednesday, May 11

During the last two weeks of the session, The Missouri Times will bring you hourly updates of floor activity for each chamber. Below is all the activity in the Senate from Wednesday, May 11.

11:00 Hour

Senator Burlison called on Senators Koenig and Hoskins to discuss the amendment (SA #6).

Senator Beck offered an amendment to the amendment (SA #6) for the bill. The amendment to the amendment was adopted.

Senator Wieland called on Senator Beck to inquire about the amendment (SA #6) for the bill.

The amendment (SA #6) was adopted.

Senator Koenig offered an amendment (SA #7) for the bill. The amendment was adopted.

Senator Hegeman offered an amendment (SA #8) for the bill. The amendment was adopted.

Senator Brown offered an amendment (SA #9) for the bill. The amendment was adopted.

Senator Crawford offered an amendment (SA #10) for the bill. The amendment was adopted.

Senator Schupp offered an amendment (SA #11) for the bill. The amendment was adopted.

Senator Eigel offered an amendment (SA #12) for the bill. The amendment was adopted.

Senator Eigel offered an amendment (SA #13) for the bill. The amendment was adopted.

HB 2587 was referred to committee.

Senator Rehder moved for the conference committee report for SB 690 (which modifies provisions of law relating to health care) be adopted.

Senator Onder called on Senators Wieland and Brattin to inquire about the bill.

10:00 Hour

Senator Hoskins called on Senators Roberts and Hegeman to inquire about the amendment.

The amendment (SA #3) was adopted.

Senator Luetkemeyer offered an amendment (SA #4) to the bill. The amendment (SA #4) was adopted.

Senator Schatz offered an amendment (SA #5) for the bill.

Senator Onder called for a point of order for the amendment (SA #5). Senator Schatz called to speak on the point of order. The point of order was not well taken.

Senator Moon called to speak on the amendment.

Senator Schatz withdrew his amendment (SA #5) for the bill.

Senator Beck offered an amendment (SA #6) for the bill.

Senator Burlison called on Senator Beck to inquire about the amendment.

9:00 Hour

Senator Razer offered an amendment (SA #1) for the bill.

Senator Hoskins called on Senator Razer to inquire about the amendment

The amendment (SA #1) was adopted.

Senator Cierpoit offered an amendment (SA #2) to the bill.

Senator Schupp called on Senator Cierpoit to inquire about the amendment.

The amendment (SA #2) was adopted.

Senators Moon and Schupp both called on Senator Cierpoit to inquire about the bill.

Senator Schupp called on Senator Roberts to discuss the bill.

Senator Roberts offered an amendment (SA #3) for the bill.

8:00

Senator Hegeman moved for HB 2365 (which modifies the Early Learning Quality Assurance Report Program) undergo third reading and final passage. Senator Hegeman also offered an amendment (SA #1) to the bill.

Senator Hoskins called on Senators Hegeman and Eigel to inquire about the bill and its amendments.

Senator Hegeman withdrew the amendment and offered a new amendment (SA #2) for the bill.

Senators Hoskins and Burlison called on Senator Hegeman to discuss the amendment.

The amendment passed.

HB 2365 passed 25-7

Senator Hoskins moved for HB 2587 (which establishes the Regulatory Sandbox Act) and its Senate substitute undergo third reading and final passage

7:00 Hour

HB 1662 was passed 29-4

Senator Roberts moved that HB 1738 ( which modifies provisions relating to state designations) and its Senate substitute undergo third reading and final passage.

Senator Brattin offered an amendment (SA #1) for the bill. The amendment was adopted.

Senator Razer called on Senator Roberts to inquire about the bill.

Senator Razer offered an amendment (SA #2) for the bill. The amendment was adopted.

Senator Bernskoetter offered an amendment (SA #3) for the bill. The amendment was adopted.

Senator Eigel offered an amendment (SA #4) for the bill. The bill was adopted.

Senator Burlison called on Senator Roberts to inquire about the bill.

Senator Moon offered an amendment (SA #5) to the bill. The amendment was adopted.

Senator Beck offered an amendment (SA #6) for the bill. The amendment was adopted.

Senator Hoskins offered an amendment (SA #7) for the bill. The amendment was adopted

HB 1738 was passed 31-1

6:00 Hour

Koenig offered an amendment (SA #1) for HB 1662.

Senator Arthur called on Senator Koenig to inquire about the bill and the amendment.

The amendment (SA #1) was adopted.

Senator Roberts called on Senators Koenig and May to inquire about the bill.

Senator Roberts offered an amendment (SA #2) for the bill. The amendment was adopted.

Senator Luetkemeyer called on Senators Koenig and Roberts to inquire about the bill and its amendments.

Senator Arthur called on Senators Koenig and Beck to discuss the bill.

Senators Beck and Schupp called on Senator Koenig to inquire about the bill.

5:00 Hour

Senator Schupp continued her inquiry with Senator Williams about HJR 79.

Senator Crawford moved for HJR 79 to be placed on the informal calendar.

Senator Koenig moved that HB 1662 (which Prohibits deeds from containing specific references to racial or ethnic restrictions, and enacts a process for property owners to release the restrictions) and its senate substitute undergo third reading and final passage.

Senator Eigel called on Senator Koenig to inquire about the bill.

Senator Beck called on Senator Washington to discuss about the bill.

Senator Koenig called on Senator Onder to discuss the bill.

4:00 Hour

Senator Schupp continued her inquiry with Senator Williams about HJR 79.

Senator Williams called to establish a quorum. A quorum was established.

Senator Schupp continued her inquiry with Senator Williams.

3:00 Hour

Senator Beck withdrew his amendment to the amendment and then offered another amendment to that same amendment for HJR 79.

Senator Roberts called on Senators May and Schupp to discuss bill.

Senator Schupp called on Senator Williams to discuss the bill.

Senator Williams called to establish a quorum. A quorum was established.

2:00 Hour

Senator Crawford moved for HJR 79 (which modifies provisions for initiative petitions and referendums) and its Senate substitute undergo third read and final passage.

Senator Roberts called on Senator Crawford to inquire about the bill. Senator Roberts offered an amendment for the bill (SA #1)

Senator Crawford called on Senator Roberts to inquire about the amendment.

Senator Roberts called on Senator Beck to discuss the amendment. Senator Beck offered an amendment to amendment number one for the bill.

Senator Beck called on Senator Hoskins to discuss the amendment to the amendment.

Senator Roberts called on Senator Crawford to discuss the amendment to the amendment. Senator Crawford called the amendment to the amendment unconstitutional.

Senator Roberts called on Senator May to discuss the bill.

1:00 Hour

Senator Eigel continued to discuss SB 690 ( a bill that modifies provisions of law relating to health care) and its amendments.

Senator Eigel called to establish quorum. The sergeant arms summoned the Senate. The quorum was established.

Senator continue his discussion of the same bill.

Senator Rehder withdrew her motion.

Senator Crawford moved for the conference committee report for HB 2168 (which modifies provisions relating to insurance) be adopted. The bill was adopted with a vote of 31-0. The bill was moved to be third read and finally passed. It passed 31-0.

Senate gavels in

The legislative day got underway at shortly before 11:00am today.