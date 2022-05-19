Brown to head immigration panel

State Sen. Justin Brown (R-Rolla), has been selected as the chair of the Senate Interim Committee on Illegal Immigration. The committee has been established to examine varying aspects of illegal immigration and its effects on the Show-Me State.

Senator Brown completed his fourth session in the Senate this past year and continues to add to his political resumé by chairing the committee. The announcement comes as Missouri lawmakers grow more concerned with illegal immigration in the state.

“I am looking forward to working with my colleagues on this pressing issue and finding solutions that will benefit everyone in our state,” Sen. Brown said. “Illegal immigration can have any number of negative effects on Missouri. We need to work toward commonsense solutions and be a standard-bearer for other states to follow.”

The goal of the Interim Committee is to understand and identify ways to discourage illegal immigration and capture revenues the state is missing from the underground economy. Committee members also plan to look into the abuses of out-of-state companies bringing illegal immigrants into Missouri to work without paying state taxes or obeying Missouri’s labor laws.

The committee is made up of six senators. Led by Chairman Brown the other members include Vice Chairman Sen. Mike Cierpiot (R-Jackson County), Sen. Doug Beck (D-St. Louis County), Sen. Mike Bernskoetter (R-Cole County), Sen. Karla Eslinger (R-West Plains), and Sen. Barbara Washington (D-Jackson County).

“In my opinion, the federal government has been lax in securing our border over the past year, and it’s time for states to step in and protect our citizens,” Sen. Brown said. “Our committee’s goal is simple, and we will work toward this goal as efficiently as possible. We want to hear from as many citizens and experts as possible to mark a clear path for our state for the years to come.”

For more information about Senator Brown click, here.

For information about the Interim Committee on Illegal Immigration, you can visit the senate website, here.