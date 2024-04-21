Scott Faughn is joined by House Speaker Dean Plocher. On the panel Scott is joined by Rep. Brian Seitz, Rep. Maggie Nurrenbern, Rep. Melanie Stinnett and Rep. Rodger Reedy.
This Week in Missouri Politics – April 21, 2024
More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
- Press Release: Justin Hicks Signs the U.S. Term Limits Amendment Pledge
- Press Release: Attorney General Bailey Launches Consumer Protection Investigation to Combat Dangerous, Illicit ProductsPress Release: Attorney General Bailey Launches Consumer Protection Investigation to Combat Dangerous, Illicit Products
- Opinion: “School Choice” An Empty Promise for Families of Children with Disabilities
- Opinion: From a Boone County parent to Jefferson City: This shouldn’t be about controversy – please focus on our children’s needsOpinion: From a Boone County parent to Jefferson City: This shouldn’t be about controversy – please focus on our children’s needs
- TWMP Midweek Update – April 16, 2024
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
- Press Release: Justin Hicks Signs the U.S. Term Limits Amendment Pledge
- Press Release: Attorney General Bailey Launches Consumer Protection Investigation to Combat Dangerous, Illicit ProductsPress Release: Attorney General Bailey Launches Consumer Protection Investigation to Combat Dangerous, Illicit Products
- Opinion: “School Choice” An Empty Promise for Families of Children with Disabilities
- Opinion: From a Boone County parent to Jefferson City: This shouldn’t be about controversy – please focus on our children’s needsOpinion: From a Boone County parent to Jefferson City: This shouldn’t be about controversy – please focus on our children’s needs
- TWMP Midweek Update – April 16, 2024
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
- Press Release: Justin Hicks Signs the U.S. Term Limits Amendment Pledge
- Press Release: Attorney General Bailey Launches Consumer Protection Investigation to Combat Dangerous, Illicit ProductsPress Release: Attorney General Bailey Launches Consumer Protection Investigation to Combat Dangerous, Illicit Products
- Opinion: “School Choice” An Empty Promise for Families of Children with Disabilities
- Opinion: From a Boone County parent to Jefferson City: This shouldn’t be about controversy – please focus on our children’s needsOpinion: From a Boone County parent to Jefferson City: This shouldn’t be about controversy – please focus on our children’s needs
- TWMP Midweek Update – April 16, 2024