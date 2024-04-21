 Press "Enter" to skip to content

This Week in Missouri Politics – April 21, 2024

By The Missouri Times on April 21, 2024

Scott Faughn is joined by House Speaker Dean Plocher. On the panel Scott is joined by Rep. Brian Seitz, Rep. Maggie Nurrenbern, Rep. Melanie Stinnett and Rep. Rodger Reedy.

More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »