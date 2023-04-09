Scott Faughn is joined by Missouri Secretary of State and candidate for governor, Jay Ashcroft. On the panel Scott is joined by State Representative Jamie Johnson, State Representative Ashley Aune, candidate for State Representative in the 163rd District, Cathy Jo Loy and State Representative Chad Perkins.
This Week in Missouri Politics – April 9, 2023
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
- Attorney General Bailey successfully defends Warren County conviction
- Opinion: Everyone Makes Mistakes. In Missouri, One Could Cost You Your Vote.
- Press Release: Melissa Schmidt announces bid for state representative in Southern Missouri
- Press Release: Surgeon George Hruza declares candidacy for Missouri House
- As rural Missouri hospitals struggle, Hannibal’s is expanding to Kirksville but is it viable?
More from This Week in Missouri PoliticsMore posts in This Week in Missouri Politics »