 Press "Enter" to skip to content

This Week in Missouri Politics – April 9, 2023

By The Missouri Times on April 9, 2023

Scott Faughn is joined by Missouri Secretary of State and candidate for governor, Jay Ashcroft. On the panel Scott is joined by State Representative Jamie Johnson, State Representative Ashley Aune, candidate for State Representative in the 163rd District, Cathy Jo Loy and State Representative Chad Perkins.

More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
More from This Week in Missouri PoliticsMore posts in This Week in Missouri Politics »